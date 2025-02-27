WPL 2025: Ashleigh Gardner’s all-round show propels Gujarat Giants to six-wicket win over RCB | Cricket News

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Gujarat Giants Women (@wplt20 on X)

NEW DELHI: Ashleigh Gardner’s outstanding all-round performance propelled the Gujarat Giants to a dominant six-wicket victory over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) encounter on Thursday.

Gardner’s blistering knock of 58 runs off 31 balls, coupled with her economical bowling figures of 1/22, played a pivotal role in the Giants’ triumph.

Opting to bowl first, the Gujarat Giants showcased a disciplined bowling display, restricting the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a modest total of 125/7. Deandra Dottin (2/31) and Tanuja Kanwar (2/16) were the standout performers with the ball, while Gardner’s off-spin also contributed significantly.

Chasing a below-par target, the Giants lost their top-order batters cheaply, but Gardner took charge and anchored the innings with her blistering strokeplay. Her innings featured three sixes and six boundaries, as she raced to her third half-century of the tournament in just 28 balls.

Gardner’s aggressive approach and ability to find the boundaries at will proved to be the difference-maker in the chase.

Despite the early setbacks, Gardner’s partnership with the lower-order batters ensured that the Giants cruised to their second victory of the season, completing the chase in just 16.3 overs.

Her ability to take calculated risks and capitalise on loose deliveries was instrumental in the Giants’ successful run-chase.

Earlier, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru struggled to build partnerships after losing their top-order batters early. Kanika Ahuja (33 off 28) and Richa Ghosh (22 off 19) tried to resurrect the innings, but the Giants’ bowlers maintained their discipline and kept the scoring rate in check.

The Gujarat Giants’ bowling attack, led by Deandra Dottin and Tanuja Kanwar, consistently applied pressure on the RCB batters, making it difficult for them to score freely. Gardner and Kashvee Gautam (1/17) also contributed with economical spells, further restricting the RCB’s scoring opportunities.

Overall, the Gujarat Giants’ comprehensive victory was a testament to their all-round performance, with both the bowlers and batters contributing significantly. Gardner’s exceptional display with both bat and ball showcased her prowess as a genuine all-rounder and her ability to lead from the front in crucial situations.

The win not only snapped the Giants’ losing streak but also provided them with much-needed momentum as they aim to climb up the standings in the inaugural edition of the WPL. With Gardner’s form and the team’s renewed confidence, the Gujarat Giants will be a formidable force to reckon with in the upcoming matches.