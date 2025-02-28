WPL 2025: Marvellous Meg Lanning leads Delhi Capitals to nine-wicket win over Mumbai Indians | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals (DC) showcased an impressive all-round performance to secure a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over the former champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in a thrilling Women’s Premier League (WPL) encounter on Friday.

This win propelled DC to the top of the league standings.

After being asked to bowl first, DC’s disciplined bowling attack restricted MI to a modest total of 123/9. Jess Jonassen spearheaded the bowling effort, delivering an outstanding spell of 3/25 in her four overs.

Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!

Her crucial wickets of Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, and G Kamalini disrupted MI’s batting lineup.

Chasing the target, DC’s opening pair of Meg Lanning (60 not out off 49) and Shafali Verma (43 off 28) provided a blistering start, sharing an 85-run partnership in just 59 balls.

Shafali’s aggressive approach, which included four boundaries and two sixes, set the tone for the chase.

Although she was dismissed while attempting an audacious shot, Lanning remained composed and played a classy unbeaten knock, laced with nine boundaries.

Lanning’s innings, coupled with Jemimah Rodrigues’ cameo of 15 not out off 10 balls, ensured DC chased down the target with 33 balls to spare, showcasing their batting depth and prowess.

Champions Trophy: How good is Virat Kohli in football? | Rishabh Pant recovers from viral

Earlier, MI’s innings was characterized by a decent start before losing quick wickets. Sciver-Brunt (38) and Harmanpreet Kaur (18) tried to rebuild, but their dismissals triggered a collapse.

MI struggled to find momentum, with wickets falling at regular intervals, eventually managing to post a below-par total.

The victory enabled DC to claim the top spot in the WPL standings with eight points from six matches, while MI slipped to second place with six points from five games.

DC will next face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday, while MI will take on UP Warriorz on March 6 in Lucknow.