WPL 2025: Nat Sciver-Brunt’s all-round display leads Mumbai Indians to five-wicket win over Gujarat Giants | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Nat Sciver-Brunt , the all-rounder for Mumbai Indians, delivered an outstanding performance in both batting and bowling, leading her team to a convincing five-wicket victory over the Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League match on Tuesday.

Sciver-Brunt’s contributions were instrumental in restricting the Gujarat Giants to a modest total of 120 runs and then guiding Mumbai Indians to chase down the target with relative ease.

In the bowling department, Sciver-Brunt claimed two wickets for 26 runs, while her teammates Hayley Matthews, Shabnim Ismail, Amelia Kerr, and Amanjot Kaur also played crucial roles in restricting the Gujarat Giants’ batting lineup.

The Gujarat Giants’ batters struggled to build partnerships, with only Harleen Deol (32) and Kashvee Gautam (20) managing to reach double figures.

Chasing a target of 121 runs, Mumbai Indians lost early wickets, but Sciver-Brunt’s blistering knock of 57 runs off 39 balls, laced with 11 boundaries, propelled them towards victory.

Her aggressive batting display, featuring an array of shots like cuts, pulls, sweeps, and scoops, kept the scoreboard ticking.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Mumbai Indians maintained control of the chase, with Sciver-Brunt leading from the front. Amelia Kerr’s cameo of 19 runs, including a six and a four, provided valuable support in the middle order.

Gujarat Giants’ batting lineup struggled to capitalise on the starts they received, with their over-aggressive approach leading to their downfall.

Only Deol and Gautam managed to contribute with some runs, while the rest of the batters failed to make a significant impact.

Sciver-Brunt’s all-round brilliance, coupled with a disciplined bowling performance from the Mumbai Indians, proved to be the difference between the two sides, as they secured a comfortable victory in their Women’s Premier League encounter.