ইরাকের অন্যতম বৃহৎ গ্যাসক্ষেত্রে রকেট হামলা ডেঙ্গুতে একদিনে ৭ জনের মৃত্যু ডিজিটালাইজেশন কি শুধু আবেদনের মধ্যেই সীমাবদ্ধ? খালেদা জিয়ার রোগমুক্তি কামনায় শুক্রবার বাদ জুমা সারাদেশে দোয়া ইবিতে ক্যাম্পাস পলিথিন মুক্তকরণ ও পরিচ্ছন্নতা অভিযান গ্রিন ভয়েসের
WPL 2026: Fourth edition to begin on January 9; Navi Mumbai & Vadodara to host all matches | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৭ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
WPL 2026: Fourth edition to begin on January 9; Navi Mumbai & Vadodara to host all matches | Cricket News


Women’s Premier League. (Image: File)

The Women’s Premier League’s fourth edition will take place in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara from January 9, with a schedule change from its usual February-March window to accommodate the men’s T20 World Cup beginning February 7.“The upcoming edition of the WPL will be played in Navi Mumbai and the final will be held in Vadodara,” announced WPL Chairperson Jayesh George during the WPL auction.

Rohit Sharma opens up on 2026 T20 World Cup, wants India to play FINAL

The tournament will follow a caravan model, with the first half being played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where India recently won the women’s ODI World Cup.The competition will then move to Vadodara for the final scheduled for February 5.Mumbai Indians, who have won the tournament previously, are the current champions of the three-season-old league.The league’s new schedule ensures it doesn’t conflict with the men’s T20 World Cup, which begins shortly after the WPL’s conclusion.





