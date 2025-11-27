WPL 2026 full squads: Complete players list for all teams after auction | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma dominated the headlines at the 2026 WPL mega auction, emerging as the most expensive signing of the day. UP Warriorz used their Right to Match (RTM) card to retain her for Rs 3.20 crore, making her the second-highest-paid Indian in WPL history, just behind Smriti Mandhana.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Other World Cup performers also cashed in. Shree Charani and Laura Wolvaardt secured significant deals following their impressive international seasons.Mumbai Indians made a major move by signing New Zealand star Amelia Kerr for Rs 3 crore, reinforcing their core after her successful stints in their 2023 and 2025 title-winning campaigns.UP Warriorz surprised many by spending Rs 2.40 crore on veteran India seamer Shikha Pandey, who hasn’t featured for India since 2023.
Delhi Capitals were active and aggressive, securing Charani for Rs 1.30 crore, after a tense battle with Warriorz, and adding South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt (Rs 1.10 crore), Chinelle Henry (Rs 1.30 crore) and Sneh Rana (Rs 50 lakh).With the largest purse—Rs 14.5 crore—UP Warriorz remained one of the most influential teams in the room. They used RTM cards to bring back Kranti Gaud (Rs 50 lakh) and world No. 1 spinner Sophie Ecclestone (Rs 85 lakh).The franchise further strengthened its lineup by signing Asha Shobhana (Rs 1.10 crore) and Harleen Deol (Rs 50 lakh), while also adding young Australian talent Phoebe Litchfield (Rs 1.20 crore) and India batter Pratika Rawal (Rs 50 lakh).Among other major moves, Gujarat Giants secured Renuka Singh (Rs 60 lakh), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru picked up Nadine de Klerk (Rs 65 lakh) along with India all-rounders Arundhati Reddy (Rs 75 lakh) and Radha Yadav (Rs 65 lakh).Meanwhile, marquee names Meg Lanning and Sophie Devine were also snapped up, with Giants securing Devine for Rs 2 crore, while Lanning moved to UP Warriorz for Rs 1.90 crore after an intense bidding contest with Delhi Capitals.The biggest surprise of the day came early, as Australian captain Alyssa Healy went unsold after being the first name called. Fellow Australian Alana King also remained without a bidder, even in the accelerated round.By the end of the auction, 67 players were bought across 77 available squad slots.
MUMBAI INDIANS
|Player
|Price
|Nat Sciver-Brunt
|Rs 3.5 Cr
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|Rs 2.5 Cr
|Hayley Mathews
|Rs 1.75 Cr
|Amanjot Kaur
|Rs 1 Cr
|G Kamalini
|Rs 50 Lakh
|Amelia Kerr
|Rs 3 Cr
|Shabnim Ismail
|Rs 60 Lakh
|Sanskriti Gupta
|Rs 20 Lakh
|Sajeevan Sajana
|Rs 75 Lakh
|Rahila Firdous
|Rs 10 Lakh
|Nicola Carey
|Rs 30 Lakh
|Poonam Khemnar
|Rs 10 Lakh
|Triveni Vasistha
|Rs 20 Lakh
|Nalla Reddy
|Rs 10 Lakh
|Saika Ishaque
|Rs 30 Lakh
|Milly Illingworth
|Rs 10 Lakh
|Rajeshwari Gayakwad
|Rs 40 Lakh
|Ayushi Soni
|Rs 30 Lakh
|Player
|Price
|Jemimah Rodrigues
|Rs 2.2 Cr
|Shafali Verma
|Rs 2.2 Cr
|Annabel Sutherland
|Rs 2.2 Cr
|Marizanne Kapp
|Rs 2.2 Cr
|Niki Prasad
|Rs 50 Lakh
|Laura Wolvaardt
|Rs 1.1 Cr
|Chinelle Henry
|Rs 1.3 Cr
|Sree Charani
|Rs 1.3 Cr
|Sneh Rana
|Rs 50 Lakh
|Lizelee Lee
|Rs 30 Lakh
|Deeya Yadav
|Rs 10 Lakh
|Taniyaa Bhatia
|Rs 30 Lakh
|Mamatha Madiwala
|Rs 10 Lakh
|Nandani Sharma
|Rs 20 Lakh
|Lucy Hamilton
|Rs 10 Lakh
|Minnu Mani
|Rs 40 Lakh
|G Trisha
|Rs 10 Lakh
|Pratika Rawal
|Rs 50 Lakh
|Player
|Price
|Smriti Mandhana
|Rs 3.5 Cr
|Richa Ghosh
|Rs 2.75 Cr
|Ellyse Perry
|Rs 2 Cr
|Shreyanka Patil
|Rs 60 Lakh
|Georgia Voll
|Rs 60 Lakh
|Nadine de Klerk
|Rs 65 Lakh
|Radha Yadav
|Rs 65 Lakh
|Lauren Bell
|Rs 90 Lakh
|Linsey Smith
|Rs 30 Lakh
|Prema Rawat (RTM)
|Rs 20 Lakh
|Arundathi Reddy
|Rs 75 Lakh
|Pooja Vastrakar
|Rs 85 Lakh
|Grace Harris
|Rs 75 Lakh
|Gautami Naik
|Rs 10 Lakh
|Prathyoosha Kumar
|Rs 10 Lakh
|D Hemalatha
|Rs 30 Lakh
|Player
|Price
|Ashleigh Gardner
|Rs 3.5 Cr
|Beth Mooney
|Rs 2.5 Cr
|Sophie Devine
|Rs 2 Cr
|Renuka Singh
|Rs 60 Lakh
|Bharti Fulmali (RTM)
|Rs 70 Lakh
|Titas Sadhu
|Rs 30 Lakh
|Kanika Ahuja
|Rs 30 Lakh
|Kashvee Gautam (RTM)
|Rs 65 Lakh
|Tanuja Kanwar
|Rs 45 Lakh
|Georgia Wareham
|Rs 1 Cr
|Anushka Sharma
|Rs 45 Lakh
|Happy Kumari
|Rs 10 Lakh
|Kim Garth
|Rs 50 Lakh
|Yastika Bhatia
|Rs 50 Lakh
|Shivani Singh
|Rs 10 Lakh
|Danni Wyatt-Hodge
|Rs 50 Lakh
|Player
|Price
|Shweta Sehrawat
|Rs 50 Lakh
|Deepti Sharma (RTM)
|Rs 3.2 Cr
|Sophie Ecclestone (RTM)
|Rs 85 Lakh
|Meg Lanning
|Rs 1.9 Cr
|Phoebe Litchfield
|Rs 1.2 Cr
|Kiran Navgire (RTM)
|Rs 60 Lakh
|Harleen Deol
|Rs 50 Lakh
|Kranti Goud (RTM)
|Rs 50 Lakh
|Asha Sobhana
|Rs 1.1 Cr
|Deandra Dottin
|Rs 80 Lakh
|Shikha Pandey
|Rs 2.4 Cr
|Shipra Giri
|Rs 10 Lakh
|Simran Shaikh
|Rs 10 Lakh
|Tara Norris
|Rs 10 Lakh
|Chloe Tryon
|Rs 30 Lakh
|Suman Meena
|Rs 10 Lakh