WPL 2026 full squads: Complete players list for all teams after auction | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma dominated the headlines at the 2026 WPL mega auction, emerging as the most expensive signing of the day. UP Warriorz used their Right to Match (RTM) card to retain her for Rs 3.20 crore, making her the second-highest-paid Indian in WPL history, just behind Smriti Mandhana.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Other World Cup performers also cashed in. Shree Charani and Laura Wolvaardt secured significant deals following their impressive international seasons.Mumbai Indians made a major move by signing New Zealand star Amelia Kerr for Rs 3 crore, reinforcing their core after her successful stints in their 2023 and 2025 title-winning campaigns.UP Warriorz surprised many by spending Rs 2.40 crore on veteran India seamer Shikha Pandey, who hasn’t featured for India since 2023.

WPL Auction 2026: Full Breakdown of Every Major Number

Delhi Capitals were active and aggressive, securing Charani for Rs 1.30 crore, after a tense battle with Warriorz, and adding South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt (Rs 1.10 crore), Chinelle Henry (Rs 1.30 crore) and Sneh Rana (Rs 50 lakh).With the largest purse—Rs 14.5 crore—UP Warriorz remained one of the most influential teams in the room. They used RTM cards to bring back Kranti Gaud (Rs 50 lakh) and world No. 1 spinner Sophie Ecclestone (Rs 85 lakh).The franchise further strengthened its lineup by signing Asha Shobhana (Rs 1.10 crore) and Harleen Deol (Rs 50 lakh), while also adding young Australian talent Phoebe Litchfield (Rs 1.20 crore) and India batter Pratika Rawal (Rs 50 lakh).Among other major moves, Gujarat Giants secured Renuka Singh (Rs 60 lakh), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru picked up Nadine de Klerk (Rs 65 lakh) along with India all-rounders Arundhati Reddy (Rs 75 lakh) and Radha Yadav (Rs 65 lakh).Meanwhile, marquee names Meg Lanning and Sophie Devine were also snapped up, with Giants securing Devine for Rs 2 crore, while Lanning moved to UP Warriorz for Rs 1.90 crore after an intense bidding contest with Delhi Capitals.The biggest surprise of the day came early, as Australian captain Alyssa Healy went unsold after being the first name called. Fellow Australian Alana King also remained without a bidder, even in the accelerated round.By the end of the auction, 67 players were bought across 77 available squad slots.

WPL 2026 Full Team List and Squads MUMBAI INDIANS

Player Price Nat Sciver-Brunt Rs 3.5 Cr Harmanpreet Kaur Rs 2.5 Cr Hayley Mathews Rs 1.75 Cr Amanjot Kaur Rs 1 Cr G Kamalini Rs 50 Lakh Amelia Kerr Rs 3 Cr Shabnim Ismail Rs 60 Lakh Sanskriti Gupta Rs 20 Lakh Sajeevan Sajana Rs 75 Lakh Rahila Firdous Rs 10 Lakh Nicola Carey Rs 30 Lakh Poonam Khemnar Rs 10 Lakh Triveni Vasistha Rs 20 Lakh Nalla Reddy Rs 10 Lakh Saika Ishaque Rs 30 Lakh Milly Illingworth Rs 10 Lakh Rajeshwari Gayakwad Rs 40 Lakh Ayushi Soni Rs 30 Lakh

DELHI CAPITALS



Player Price Jemimah Rodrigues Rs 2.2 Cr Shafali Verma Rs 2.2 Cr Annabel Sutherland Rs 2.2 Cr Marizanne Kapp Rs 2.2 Cr Niki Prasad Rs 50 Lakh Laura Wolvaardt Rs 1.1 Cr Chinelle Henry Rs 1.3 Cr Sree Charani Rs 1.3 Cr Sneh Rana Rs 50 Lakh Lizelee Lee Rs 30 Lakh Deeya Yadav Rs 10 Lakh Taniyaa Bhatia Rs 30 Lakh Mamatha Madiwala Rs 10 Lakh Nandani Sharma Rs 20 Lakh Lucy Hamilton Rs 10 Lakh Minnu Mani Rs 40 Lakh G Trisha Rs 10 Lakh Pratika Rawal Rs 50 Lakh

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU



Player Price Smriti Mandhana Rs 3.5 Cr Richa Ghosh Rs 2.75 Cr Ellyse Perry Rs 2 Cr Shreyanka Patil Rs 60 Lakh Georgia Voll Rs 60 Lakh Nadine de Klerk Rs 65 Lakh Radha Yadav Rs 65 Lakh Lauren Bell Rs 90 Lakh Linsey Smith Rs 30 Lakh Prema Rawat (RTM) Rs 20 Lakh Arundathi Reddy Rs 75 Lakh Pooja Vastrakar Rs 85 Lakh Grace Harris Rs 75 Lakh Gautami Naik Rs 10 Lakh Prathyoosha Kumar Rs 10 Lakh D Hemalatha Rs 30 Lakh

GUJARAT GIANTS



Player Price Ashleigh Gardner Rs 3.5 Cr Beth Mooney Rs 2.5 Cr Sophie Devine Rs 2 Cr Renuka Singh Rs 60 Lakh Bharti Fulmali (RTM) Rs 70 Lakh Titas Sadhu Rs 30 Lakh Kanika Ahuja Rs 30 Lakh Kashvee Gautam (RTM) Rs 65 Lakh Tanuja Kanwar Rs 45 Lakh Georgia Wareham Rs 1 Cr Anushka Sharma Rs 45 Lakh Happy Kumari Rs 10 Lakh Kim Garth Rs 50 Lakh Yastika Bhatia Rs 50 Lakh Shivani Singh Rs 10 Lakh Danni Wyatt-Hodge Rs 50 Lakh

UP WARRIORZ