শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:৫৯ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
T20 tri-series: Dushmantha Chameera’s four-fer against Pakistan leads Sri Lanka to Saturday’s final WPL 2026 full squads: Complete players list for all teams after auction | Cricket News Hema Malini Pens Emotional Note For Late Husband Dharmendra; Sunny Deol Greets Guests At Prayer Meet | Bollywood News পাবনায় জামায়াত প্রার্থীর প্রচারণায় হামলা, গোলাম পরওয়ারের নিন্দা Emotional Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol Greet Guests At Late Father Dharmendra’s Prayer Meet | Bollywood News Suniel Shetty On Why He Doesn’t Do South Films: ‘They Cast Hindi Heroes As Antagonists’ | Bollywood News দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের আওতায় মাঠ দিবস অনুষ্ঠিত Donald Trump Pardons Thanksgiving Turkeys Gobble & Waddle In Annual White House Tradition | N18G কুবি সাংবাদিক সমিতির সভাপতি আবু শামা, সম্পাদক মাছাবিহ্ Meet Asha Sobhana, the first crorepati from Kerala at WPL auction | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

WPL 2026 full squads: Complete players list for all teams after auction | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৭ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৬ সময় দেখুন
WPL 2026 full squads: Complete players list for all teams after auction | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma dominated the headlines at the 2026 WPL mega auction, emerging as the most expensive signing of the day. UP Warriorz used their Right to Match (RTM) card to retain her for Rs 3.20 crore, making her the second-highest-paid Indian in WPL history, just behind Smriti Mandhana.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Other World Cup performers also cashed in. Shree Charani and Laura Wolvaardt secured significant deals following their impressive international seasons.Mumbai Indians made a major move by signing New Zealand star Amelia Kerr for Rs 3 crore, reinforcing their core after her successful stints in their 2023 and 2025 title-winning campaigns.UP Warriorz surprised many by spending Rs 2.40 crore on veteran India seamer Shikha Pandey, who hasn’t featured for India since 2023.

WPL Auction 2026: Full Breakdown of Every Major Number

Delhi Capitals were active and aggressive, securing Charani for Rs 1.30 crore, after a tense battle with Warriorz, and adding South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt (Rs 1.10 crore), Chinelle Henry (Rs 1.30 crore) and Sneh Rana (Rs 50 lakh).With the largest purse—Rs 14.5 crore—UP Warriorz remained one of the most influential teams in the room. They used RTM cards to bring back Kranti Gaud (Rs 50 lakh) and world No. 1 spinner Sophie Ecclestone (Rs 85 lakh).The franchise further strengthened its lineup by signing Asha Shobhana (Rs 1.10 crore) and Harleen Deol (Rs 50 lakh), while also adding young Australian talent Phoebe Litchfield (Rs 1.20 crore) and India batter Pratika Rawal (Rs 50 lakh).Among other major moves, Gujarat Giants secured Renuka Singh (Rs 60 lakh), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru picked up Nadine de Klerk (Rs 65 lakh) along with India all-rounders Arundhati Reddy (Rs 75 lakh) and Radha Yadav (Rs 65 lakh).Meanwhile, marquee names Meg Lanning and Sophie Devine were also snapped up, with Giants securing Devine for Rs 2 crore, while Lanning moved to UP Warriorz for Rs 1.90 crore after an intense bidding contest with Delhi Capitals.The biggest surprise of the day came early, as Australian captain Alyssa Healy went unsold after being the first name called. Fellow Australian Alana King also remained without a bidder, even in the accelerated round.By the end of the auction, 67 players were bought across 77 available squad slots.

WPL 2026 Full Team List and Squads

MUMBAI INDIANS

Player Price
Nat Sciver-Brunt Rs 3.5 Cr
Harmanpreet Kaur Rs 2.5 Cr
Hayley Mathews Rs 1.75 Cr
Amanjot Kaur Rs 1 Cr
G Kamalini Rs 50 Lakh
Amelia Kerr Rs 3 Cr
Shabnim Ismail Rs 60 Lakh
Sanskriti Gupta Rs 20 Lakh
Sajeevan Sajana Rs 75 Lakh
Rahila Firdous Rs 10 Lakh
Nicola Carey Rs 30 Lakh
Poonam Khemnar Rs 10 Lakh
Triveni Vasistha Rs 20 Lakh
Nalla Reddy Rs 10 Lakh
Saika Ishaque Rs 30 Lakh
Milly Illingworth Rs 10 Lakh
Rajeshwari Gayakwad Rs 40 Lakh
Ayushi Soni Rs 30 Lakh

DELHI CAPITALS

Player Price
Jemimah Rodrigues Rs 2.2 Cr
Shafali Verma Rs 2.2 Cr
Annabel Sutherland Rs 2.2 Cr
Marizanne Kapp Rs 2.2 Cr
Niki Prasad Rs 50 Lakh
Laura Wolvaardt Rs 1.1 Cr
Chinelle Henry Rs 1.3 Cr
Sree Charani Rs 1.3 Cr
Sneh Rana Rs 50 Lakh
Lizelee Lee Rs 30 Lakh
Deeya Yadav Rs 10 Lakh
Taniyaa Bhatia Rs 30 Lakh
Mamatha Madiwala Rs 10 Lakh
Nandani Sharma Rs 20 Lakh
Lucy Hamilton Rs 10 Lakh
Minnu Mani Rs 40 Lakh
G Trisha Rs 10 Lakh
Pratika Rawal Rs 50 Lakh

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU

Player Price
Smriti Mandhana Rs 3.5 Cr
Richa Ghosh Rs 2.75 Cr
Ellyse Perry Rs 2 Cr
Shreyanka Patil Rs 60 Lakh
Georgia Voll Rs 60 Lakh
Nadine de Klerk Rs 65 Lakh
Radha Yadav Rs 65 Lakh
Lauren Bell Rs 90 Lakh
Linsey Smith Rs 30 Lakh
Prema Rawat (RTM) Rs 20 Lakh
Arundathi Reddy Rs 75 Lakh
Pooja Vastrakar Rs 85 Lakh
Grace Harris Rs 75 Lakh
Gautami Naik Rs 10 Lakh
Prathyoosha Kumar Rs 10 Lakh
D Hemalatha Rs 30 Lakh

GUJARAT GIANTS

Player Price
Ashleigh Gardner Rs 3.5 Cr
Beth Mooney Rs 2.5 Cr
Sophie Devine Rs 2 Cr
Renuka Singh Rs 60 Lakh
Bharti Fulmali (RTM) Rs 70 Lakh
Titas Sadhu Rs 30 Lakh
Kanika Ahuja Rs 30 Lakh
Kashvee Gautam (RTM) Rs 65 Lakh
Tanuja Kanwar Rs 45 Lakh
Georgia Wareham Rs 1 Cr
Anushka Sharma Rs 45 Lakh
Happy Kumari Rs 10 Lakh
Kim Garth Rs 50 Lakh
Yastika Bhatia Rs 50 Lakh
Shivani Singh Rs 10 Lakh
Danni Wyatt-Hodge Rs 50 Lakh

UP WARRIORZ

Player Price
Shweta Sehrawat Rs 50 Lakh
Deepti Sharma (RTM) Rs 3.2 Cr
Sophie Ecclestone (RTM) Rs 85 Lakh
Meg Lanning Rs 1.9 Cr
Phoebe Litchfield Rs 1.2 Cr
Kiran Navgire (RTM) Rs 60 Lakh
Harleen Deol Rs 50 Lakh
Kranti Goud (RTM) Rs 50 Lakh
Asha Sobhana Rs 1.1 Cr
Deandra Dottin Rs 80 Lakh
Shikha Pandey Rs 2.4 Cr
Shipra Giri Rs 10 Lakh
Simran Shaikh Rs 10 Lakh
Tara Norris Rs 10 Lakh
Chloe Tryon Rs 30 Lakh
Suman Meena Rs 10 Lakh





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
T20 tri-series: Dushmantha Chameera’s four-fer against Pakistan leads Sri Lanka to Saturday’s final

T20 tri-series: Dushmantha Chameera’s four-fer against Pakistan leads Sri Lanka to Saturday’s final

Meet Asha Sobhana, the first crorepati from Kerala at WPL auction | Cricket News

Meet Asha Sobhana, the first crorepati from Kerala at WPL auction | Cricket News

WPL auction 2026: Full list of sold and unsold players, base price, top buys, and team details | Cricket News

WPL auction 2026: Full list of sold and unsold players, base price, top buys, and team details | Cricket News

WPL 2026: Fourth edition to begin on January 9; Navi Mumbai & Vadodara to host all matches | Cricket News

WPL 2026: Fourth edition to begin on January 9; Navi Mumbai & Vadodara to host all matches | Cricket News

WPL Auction 2026: Who Got Whom – Base Price, Final Bid and Team Details | Cricket News

WPL Auction 2026: Who Got Whom – Base Price, Final Bid and Team Details | Cricket News

WPL auction: Shocking! Australian star Alyssa Healy goes unsold | Cricket News

WPL auction: Shocking! Australian star Alyssa Healy goes unsold | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST