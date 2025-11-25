WPL 2026 Mega Auction: 277 players, big purses, and likely bidding wars — all you need to know | Cricket News

WPL 2026 mega auction is on Thursday. (Pic credit: WPL)

NEW DELHI: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) is set for its first-ever mega auction on Thursday, promising high drama as 277 players — 194 Indian and 83 overseas — go under the hammer. With five franchises looking to fill 73 available slots, including 50 Indians and 23 overseas cricketers, the stage is set for fierce bidding wars, blockbuster signings, and major squad overhauls ahead of the 2026 season.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Fresh off India’s historic ODI World Cup triumph, the spotlight will firmly be on homegrown stars. Player-of-the-Tournament Deepti Sharma, released by UP Warriorz after the World Cup win, is expected to attract multiple bids thanks to her all-round consistency. Young sensations Kranti Gaud and Shree Charani, who emerged as breakout performers during India’s victorious campaign, could spark bidding battles of their own, with several teams keen to invest in the next generation of Indian talent.

Other prominent Indian names in the pool include Harleen Deol, Renuka Singh and Sneh Rana, all of whom bring valuable international experience.The overseas contingent features some of the biggest names in world cricket. South African captain Laura Wolvaardt, who scored back-to-back hundreds in the World Cup semifinal and final, headlines the list. She is joined by England’s premier spinner Sophie Ecclestone, New Zealand stars Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr, Australia captain Alyssa Healy, and retired Australian legend Meg Lanning, who remains in sensational form in the WBBL.

Rising Australian batter Phoebe Litchfield, widely regarded as a star in the making, is also expected to command strong interest.Among the associate nations, Theertha Satish and Esha Oza (UAE), Tara Norris (USA) and Thailand’s Thipatcha Putthawong add further diversity to the pool.In terms of purse strength, UP Warriorz dominate with Rs 14.5 crore, while Delhi Capitals have the smallest purse at Rs 5.7 crore.