WPL Auction 2026: Who Got Whom – Base Price, Final Bid and Team Details | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) mega auction opened with high drama on Thursday as UP Warriorz used their Right To Match (RTM) card to bring India all-rounder Deepti Sharma back into the fold for a massive Rs 3.2 crore, matching a strong bid made by Delhi Capitals. Sharma’s signing immediately set the tone for an intense auction day.Live Updates: WPL 2026 Mega AuctionEarlier, New Zealand veteran Sophie Devine became the first player to go under the hammer, securing a Rs 2 crore deal with Gujarat Giants, signalling that teams were willing to spend big to strengthen their cores ahead of a crucial season.The fourth edition of the WPL will begin on January 9, with matches scheduled in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara. The league, usually held in the February–March window, has been advanced to accommodate the men’s T20 World Cup starting February 7.“The upcoming edition of the WPL will be played in Navi Mumbai and the final will be held in Vadodara,” WPL Chairperson Jayesh George announced while opening the auction proceedings.As in previous years, the tournament will follow a caravan format: the first half at DY Patil Stadium — where India recently lifted the women’s ODI World Cup — before shifting to Vadodara, which hosts the final on February 5. Defending champions Mumbai Indians head into the season looking to retain their crown.

WPL 2026 Auction : Who Got Whom?

