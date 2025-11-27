বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৬:৩৬ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Naagin 7: First Look Of Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Karan Kundrra And Eisha Singh’s Characters Revealed | Television News ‘Dasha Aur Disha Badlne Aa Raha Hoon’: Chunky Panday Teases Rahu Ketu Teaser | Bollywood News ইরাকের অন্যতম বৃহৎ গ্যাসক্ষেত্রে রকেট হামলা ডেঙ্গুতে একদিনে ৭ জনের মৃত্যু ডিজিটালাইজেশন কি শুধু আবেদনের মধ্যেই সীমাবদ্ধ? WPL 2026: Fourth edition to begin on January 9; Navi Mumbai & Vadodara to host all matches | Cricket News WPL Auction 2026: Who Got Whom – Base Price, Final Bid and Team Details | Cricket News Dharmendra Prayer Meet LIVE Updates: Hema Malini Pays Tribute, Bollywood Stars Join ‘Celebration Of Life’ খালেদা জিয়ার রোগমুক্তি কামনায় শুক্রবার বাদ জুমা সারাদেশে দোয়া ইবিতে ক্যাম্পাস পলিথিন মুক্তকরণ ও পরিচ্ছন্নতা অভিযান গ্রিন ভয়েসের
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

WPL Auction 2026: Who Got Whom – Base Price, Final Bid and Team Details | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৭ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
WPL Auction 2026: Who Got Whom – Base Price, Final Bid and Team Details | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) mega auction opened with high drama on Thursday as UP Warriorz used their Right To Match (RTM) card to bring India all-rounder Deepti Sharma back into the fold for a massive Rs 3.2 crore, matching a strong bid made by Delhi Capitals. Sharma’s signing immediately set the tone for an intense auction day.Live Updates: WPL 2026 Mega AuctionEarlier, New Zealand veteran Sophie Devine became the first player to go under the hammer, securing a Rs 2 crore deal with Gujarat Giants, signalling that teams were willing to spend big to strengthen their cores ahead of a crucial season.The fourth edition of the WPL will begin on January 9, with matches scheduled in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara. The league, usually held in the February–March window, has been advanced to accommodate the men’s T20 World Cup starting February 7.“The upcoming edition of the WPL will be played in Navi Mumbai and the final will be held in Vadodara,” WPL Chairperson Jayesh George announced while opening the auction proceedings.As in previous years, the tournament will follow a caravan format: the first half at DY Patil Stadium — where India recently lifted the women’s ODI World Cup — before shifting to Vadodara, which hosts the final on February 5. Defending champions Mumbai Indians head into the season looking to retain their crown.

WPL 2026 Auction: Who Got Whom?

Player Base Price Team Winning Bid
Sophie Devine Rs 50 L Gujarat Giants Rs 2 crore
Renuka Singh Rs 40 L Gujarat Giants Rs 60 lakh
Deepti Sharma Rs 50 L UP Warriorz Rs 3.2 crore
Laura Wolvaart Rs 30 L Delhi Capitals Rs 1.1 crore
Amelia Kerr Rs 50 L Mumbai Indians Rs 3 crore
Meg Lanning Rs 50 L UP Warriorz Rs 1.9 crore
Sophie Ecclestone Rs 50 L UP Warriorz Rs 85 lakh
Bharti Fulmali Rs 30 L Gujarat Giants Rs 70 lakh
Phoebe Litchfield Rs 50 L UP Warriorz Rs 1.2 crore
Georgia Voll Rs 40 L RCB Rs 60 lakh
Kiran Navgire Rs 40 L UP Warriorz Rs 60 lakh
Chinelle Henry Rs 30 L Delhi Capitals Rs 1.3 crore
Sree Charani Rs 30 L Delhi Capitals Rs 1.3 crore
Nadine de Klerk Rs 30 L RCB Rs 65 lakh
Sneh Rana Rs 30 L Delhi Capitals Rs 50 lakh
Radha Yadav Rs 30 L RCB Rs 65 lakh
Harleen Deol Rs 50 L UP Warriorz Rs 50 lakh
Lizelle Lee Rs 30 L Delhi Capitals Rs 30 lakh
Lauren Bell Rs 30 L RCB Rs 90 lakh
Kranti Gaud Rs 50 L UP Warriorz Rs 50 lakh
Shabnim Ismail Rs 40 L Mumbai Indians Rs 60 lakh
Titas Sadhu Rs 30 L Gujarat Giants Rs 30 lakh
Linsey Smith Rs 30 L RCB Rs 30 lakh
Asha Sobhana Rs 30 L UP Warriorz Rs 1.1 crore
Deeya Yadav Rs 10 L Delhi Capitals Rs 10 lakh
Prema Rawat Rs 10 L RCB Rs 20 lakh





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
WPL 2026: Fourth edition to begin on January 9; Navi Mumbai & Vadodara to host all matches | Cricket News

WPL 2026: Fourth edition to begin on January 9; Navi Mumbai & Vadodara to host all matches | Cricket News

‘Sorry’: Rishabh Pant posts emotional message after 0-2 drubbing against South Africa | Cricket News

‘Sorry’: Rishabh Pant posts emotional message after 0-2 drubbing against South Africa | Cricket News

‘A challenging time’: Jemimah Rodrigues withdraws from WBBL to support Smriti Mandhana after wedding is postponed | Cricket News

‘A challenging time’: Jemimah Rodrigues withdraws from WBBL to support Smriti Mandhana after wedding is postponed | Cricket News

‘Coach cannot pick up the bat and play’: R Ashwin defends Gautam Gambhir after India’s shock home defeat | Cricket News

‘Coach cannot pick up the bat and play’: R Ashwin defends Gautam Gambhir after India’s shock home defeat | Cricket News

‘Might as well go home now’: Ian Botham blasts England’s Bazball after Perth horror, warns of 5–0 Ashes drubbing | Cricket News

‘Might as well go home now’: Ian Botham blasts England’s Bazball after Perth horror, warns of 5–0 Ashes drubbing | Cricket News

‘My heartbeat used to go fast’: Ashwin questions Rishabh Pant’s shot selection after India’s 0–2 home humiliation | Cricket News

‘My heartbeat used to go fast’: Ashwin questions Rishabh Pant’s shot selection after India’s 0–2 home humiliation | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST