সোমবার, ১৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৩১ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Delhi HC Asks Priya Kapur To Respond To Karisma Kapoor’s Children’s Plea On Father’s Will | Movies News ভূঞাপুরে গ্রাম আদালত প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত বিএনপি নেতার বিরুদ্ধে ব্যবসায়ীকে অপহরণ করে মারধর ও চেকে সই নেওয়ার অভিযোগ রাঙ্গামাটিতে ইফা’র ইসলামী সাংস্কৃতিক প্রতিযোগিতা ও সনদ বিতরণ কুবিতে প্রোগ্রামিং ও সমস্যা সমাধানভিত্তিক কর্মশালা অনুষ্ঠিত  কালিয়াকৈরে পৃথক স্থানে ককটেল ও পেট্রোল বোমা বিস্ফোরণ WPL confirms mega auction date; Deepti, Wolvaardt, Healy, Lanning headline player pool | Cricket News Her Debut Films Ran For 100 Days In Theatres, Lost Aamir Khan Film And Went Into Three-Decade Hiatus ‘Something is wrong’: Cheteshwar Pujara’s blunt message after India’s Eden humiliation | Cricket News খুনিদের প্রত্যেকের বিচার হতে হবে: জোনায়েদ সাকি
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

WPL confirms mega auction date; Deepti, Wolvaardt, Healy, Lanning headline player pool | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১৭ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৫ সময় দেখুন
WPL confirms mega auction date; Deepti, Wolvaardt, Healy, Lanning headline player pool | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) mega auction for the next season will be held in New Delhi on November 27. The date was announced after all five teams released their retained and released players earlier this month.WPL marked the 10-day countdown on its official X handle, posting: “10 Days to Go The countdown to #TATAWPL Mega Auction has begun. Catch the WPL auction 2026 on November 27.”

IPL 2026 retained players: Who stayed where and for how much

Each team can build a squad of up to 18 players. Across all franchises, 73 slots — including 23 overseas slots — need to be filled.UP Warriorz will enter the auction with the highest purse. They have four right-to-match (RTM) options and have retained only one uncapped player, Shweta Sehrawat.Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, and Delhi Capitals, who have finished runners-up three times, have retained the maximum allowed five players each. Both teams have no RTM options left. Delhi Capitals also retained Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, who played key roles in India’s ICC Women’s World Cup title run with important knocks in the knockout matches.Over the first three seasons, the WPL has seen high-value signings. Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Smriti Mandhana remains the most expensive player in the tournament, bought for Rs 3.4 crore ahead of the inaugural edition. She led RCB to the 2024 title and is among the four players retained by the team, along with Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry and Shreyanka Patil.In all, 17 players have been retained across franchises, including seven overseas players. The teams together will have Rs 41.1 crore available to spend at the auction.Several well-known players are expected to be in the auction pool, including 2025 Women’s World Cup Player of the Tournament Deepti Sharma; South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt, who scored 571 runs in the tournament with two hundreds in the semifinal and final and three fifties; Australia’s Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning; New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr; and South Africa’s Nadine de Klerk.WPL will release the full auction list soon.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘Something is wrong’: Cheteshwar Pujara’s blunt message after India’s Eden humiliation | Cricket News

‘Something is wrong’: Cheteshwar Pujara’s blunt message after India’s Eden humiliation | Cricket News

15 Tests, no wins! Nasser Hussain’s Ashes warning: ‘Australia are favourites’ | Cricket News

15 Tests, no wins! Nasser Hussain’s Ashes warning: ‘Australia are favourites’ | Cricket News

Ashes: Bold prediction! ‘Series is going to be 2-2’ – says Michael Vaughan | Cricket News

Ashes: Bold prediction! ‘Series is going to be 2-2’ – says Michael Vaughan | Cricket News

‘Giving reviews to owners’: KL Rahul reveals toughest part of IPL captaincy | Cricket News

‘Giving reviews to owners’: KL Rahul reveals toughest part of IPL captaincy | Cricket News

First win in 15 years! Temba Bavuma’s ‘jump and punch’ celebration against India goes viral – WATCH | Cricket News

First win in 15 years! Temba Bavuma’s ‘jump and punch’ celebration against India goes viral – WATCH | Cricket News

Practicality over loyalty: Matheesha Pathirana, Andre Russell releases reflect IPL’s strategic transition | Cricket News

Practicality over loyalty: Matheesha Pathirana, Andre Russell releases reflect IPL’s strategic transition | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST