WPL: Ellyse Perry’s 81 in vain as Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Harmanpreet Kaur and Amanjot Kaur played pivotal roles in guiding Mumbai Indians to a thrilling four-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a Women’s Premier League match.

Ellyse Perry ‘s blistering knock of 81 off 43 deliveries, laced with 11 fours and two sixes, propelled RCB to a competitive total of 167/7 after being asked to bat first.

Richa Ghosh (28 off 25) and Smriti Mandhana (26 off 13) also contributed with valuable runs for RCB. Amanjot Kaur was the standout bowler for MI, claiming three wickets while conceding 22 runs.

In pursuit of the challenging target, MI’s innings was built around crucial contributions from Harmanpreet Kaur (50 off 38, 8x4s, 1×6), Nat Sciver-Brunt (42 off 21), and Amanjot Kaur (34 off 27).

Despite losing Yastika Bhatia early, Hayley Matthews (15 off 10) and Sciver-Brunt shared a 55-run partnership to provide momentum to the chase. Harmanpreet and Amanjot then combined for a crucial 52-run stand for the fifth wicket, keeping MI in contention.

Although Harmanpreet and Sajeevan Sajana fell in quick succession, Amanjot’s aggressive batting, including two sixes off Kanika Ahuja in the penultimate over, brought the equation down to a run-a-ball in the final over.

With Amanjot holding her nerve, G Kamalini sealed the victory for MI with a boundary off Ekta Bisht, handing the 2023 WPL champions their first win over the defending champions in three attempts.