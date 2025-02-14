Advertise here
শুক্রবার , ১৪ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৫
  খেলাধুলা

WPL: Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry fifties power Royal Challengers Bengaluru to six-wicket win over Gujarat Giants | Cricket News

ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৪, ২০২৫ ১১:৫০ অপরাহ্ণ
WPL: Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry fifties power Royal Challengers Bengaluru to six-wicket win over Gujarat Giants | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh delivered powerful half-centuries as Royal Challengers Bengaluru achieved a historic Women’s Premier League victory, successfully chasing down 202 runs to defeat Gujarat Giants on Friday. Perry (57, 34b, 6×4, 2×6) and Ghosh (64 not out, 27b, 7×4, 4×6) displayed exceptional batting prowess in the tournament’s opening match.
RCB faced early setbacks, losing both openers Smriti Mandhana (9) and Danny Wyatt (4) to Ashleigh Gardner in the second over, leaving them at 14 for two.

The partnership between Perry and Raghavi Bist (25, 27b) yielded 86 runs, stabilising the innings until Bist fell to Deandra Dottin.
Perry, who received a lifeline when dropped on 19, capitalised on the opportunity against the Giants’ imprecise bowling attack.
Despite nursing a hip injury from the recent Women’s Ashes, Perry reached her fifty off 27 balls with a six against Dottin.

Champions Trophy: Will India and South Africa clash in another ICC final?

Following Perry’s dismissal by Sayali Satghare, Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja (30 not out, 13b, 4×4) took control of the chase.
Their unbroken 93-run partnership, featuring Ghosh’s 23-ball fifty, proved decisive as RCB secured victory, scoring 64 runs in the final five overs.
Earlier, Gujarat Giants posted 201/5, powered by captain Gardner’s explosive 79 off 37 balls (3×4, 8×6) and Beth Mooney’s composed 56 off 42 (8×4).
After losing Wolvaardt and Hemalatha with 41 runs on board, Mooney and Gardner steadied the innings with a 44-run partnership before Mooney fell to Prema Rawat.

‘India are always there near the end,’ says Tim Southee on Champions Trophy chances

Gardner and Dottin (25, 13b, 3×4, 1×6) accelerated the scoring with a rapid 67-run partnership.
Gardner’s aggressive approach contrasted with Mooney’s technical batting, as she dominated both spin and pace, particularly targeting Prema and VJ Joshitha for three sixes each.
The innings concluded with Dottin’s dismissal by Renuka Singh whilst attempting an aggressive shot.





