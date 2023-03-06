WPL, UP vs GG Highlights: Grace Harris stars as UP Warriorz register a thrilling three-wicket win against Gujarat Giants | Cricket News

Grace Harris scored a match-winning 59* off just 26 deliveries as she becomes our Top Performer from the second inn… https://t.co/0ylW9SElEP — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) 1678037919000

NEW DELHI: A stunning knock from Australian all-rounder Grace Harris (59 not out off 26 balls) powered UP Warriorz to an unlikely three-wicket victory over Gujarat Giants in a last-over thriller at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.Chasing a challenging 170-run target, Warriorz were almost out of the hunt, tottering at 105 for 7 in the 16th over. It was then Harris was joined in the middle by Sophie Ecclestone (22* off 12) and the duo turned the match upside down with an unbeaten 70-run partnership in just 4.1 overs.Needing 19 off the final over, bowled by Annabel Sutherland, Harris kept her team in the hunt by hitting the first ball over the mid-wicket for a six. A four two balls later changed the scenario to 6 off 3 balls for the Warriorz. Harris then levelled the score with another four off the fourth ball, before taking her team home in style with a six as they chased down the target with a ball to spare.Pacer Kim Garth (5 for 36), who joined Gujarat as replacement of Deandra Dottin, produced two stunning overs to put Gujarat in the driver’s seat before Harris-Ecclestone stand took the game away from them.

Twenty-four hours after they crashed to 64 all out in the WPL opener, Gujarat Giants showed their unflappable spirit and revived their hopes as Garth reduced UP to 20/3 inside three overs.

The Irish-Australian recruit, Garth blew away the UP top-order en route her 5/36, the second fifer in the WPL — both coming on the same day.

Shortly after a little known Tara Norris of an Associate Nation (USA) picked WPL’s first fifer, it was time for the another nondescript cricketer to set the WPL on fire with wickets of Alyssa Healy (7), Shweta Sherawat (5) and Tahila McGrath (0) in one over.

After a sedate first over in which Healy smashed a half-volley for a boundary, Garth bounced back to take a stunning catch off her own bowling on her second attempt to dismiss the star Australian.

Garth got her second scalp dismissing Sehrawat courtesy a top-notch catch by Mansi Joshi. She followed it up accounting for McGrath for a golden duck that reduced UP to 20/3 inside the third over.

Promoted to No 3, the burly hard-hitting Kiran Navgire then revived UP’s hopes with an aggressive fifty.

They lost half of their side after Navgire departed after a fighting 43-ball 53 (5×4, 2×6) with Garth taking her fourth scalp of the day.

Number six batter Harris then took charge of the proceedings but wickets kept falling with Garth racing to her fifer after cleaning up Simran Shaikh.

Having reduced UP to 105/7 in 15.4 overs, Gujarat Giants were staring at an easy win but Sophie and Harris had other ideas.

Needing 65 from the last four overs, UP broke free when Harris danced down the track to smash Tanuja Kanwar for a six over midwicket.

Garth ended up leaking 20 in her last over with Harris and Ecclestone smashing four boundaries, to take the equation down to 33 off 12 balls.

Ecclestone smashed Gardner for a six in a 14-run penultimate over.

Seamer Annabel Sutherland then was given the task to defend 19 in the last over and Harris pulled her for a six off the first ball. Ten needed off four balls, Harris remained calm and hit her for a boundary and called a review for a wide that was given in UP’s favour. She then sealed the win with a boundary and a six.

Returning to the same venue a day after they endured a 143-run defeat against Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants rode on Sneh Rana’s counter-attacking 46 off 32 balls to put up a par 169 for six.

The world’s No.1-ranked T20I bowler Sophie returned with 2/25, while Deepti also bagged two (2/27) as the spin duo operated cleverly in the middle overs to stymie Gujarat’s progress.

Sabbhineni Meghana (24; 15b) and Sophia Dunkley (13; 11b) countered Anjali Sarvani’s pace attack with aplomb. Meghana teed off with back-to-back boundaries before Dunkley got it going with as many fours.

The Giants were cruising at 10 per over after three overs when Deepti gave the crucial breakthrough when she yorked the English batter in her first over.

At the other end, Sophie Ecclestone also got into the act, dismissing Meghana off her third delivery.

Ecclestone got her second wicket when she dismissed Annabel Sutherland (8) cheaply, while Tahlia McGrath made it 76/4 around the halfway mark after she had wicketkeeper-batter Sushma Verma (9).

But Harleen revived their innings in the company of world’s top-ranked all-rounder Ashleigh Garnder (25) as the duo made rapid progress in the middle overs.

Ashleigh was looking ominous when she hit Deepti for a boundary in the 16th over but the Indian off-spinner foxed her with a tossed up delivery to stump the batter.

But Harleen ensured that they kept the momentum when she hit Devika Vaidya for three boundaries in a row but missed a fifty by four runs after being dismissed by Anjali Sarvani.

(With inputs from PTI)