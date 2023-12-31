Buy cheap website traffic
রবিবার , ৩১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৬ই পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Wrestling Nationals in Jaipur from February 2-5, says WFI ad-hoc panel | More sports News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ৩১, ২০২৩ ৮:২৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1703989759 photo



msid 106408592,imgsize 19256

NEW DELHI: The ad-hoc committee governing the Wrestling Federation of India on Saturday announced that the senior national championships for wrestling will be held from February 2 to 5 in Jaipur.
The Bhupinder Singh Bajwa-led panel, in a press release said the event will feature competitions across senior free style, Greco Roman, and women’s categories.
The release also stated that ‘all correspondence should be done with ad-hoc panel’, making it clear that no stakeholder should be in touch with members of the suspended federation.
The tournament will be organised by Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) at Railway Stadium in Ganpati Nagar.
Earlier, a three-member ad-hoc committee was formed by the Indian Olympic Association to oversee the WFI after the newly-elected body was suspended by the sports ministry for violating its own constitution.
Last Sunday, the wrestling body was suspended for not making decisions in accordance with the provisions of its constitution.
In order to manage the day-to-day operations of the WFI, the IOA designated Wushu federation chief Bajwa as the committee’s head. The other members of the panel are 1998 Commonwealth Games badminton medallist Manjusha Kanwar and 1980 Olympic gold medallist hockey player MM Somaya.
After Sanjay Singh, a close aide of former WFI boss Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was elected as the president of the national wrestling body on December 24, he declared that the nationals for the Under-15 and Under-20 age groups would be held in the Nandini Nagar region of the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh before the year ended.
The region is a stronghold of BJP MP Brij Bhushan.

Newly elected WFI body suspended: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh says ‘nothing to do with wrestling’

The ministry claimed that the wrestlers who were going to compete in the national championships were not given enough notice and that the announcement was made in a hurry and without taking into confidence secretary general Prem Chand Lochab.
(With inputs from PTI)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

kanna k
উন্মুক্ত কান্না উৎসব— চেপে রাখা আবেগ ঝরল অশ্রু হয়ে
বাংলাদেশ
1703989759 photo
Wrestling Nationals in Jaipur from February 2-5, says WFI ad-hoc panel | More sports News
খেলাধুলা
richa chadda birthday 2023 12 85ee14751a13d3dec2a2461d991f7da8
Happy Birthday Richa Chadha: Latest and Upcoming Projects of the Fukrey Actress
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
CTG Election Clash 5
পটিয়ায় স্বতন্ত্র প্রার্থীর গণসংযোগে হামলা-গুলি
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Laptop1

ল্যাপটপে জল পড়ে গিয়েছে? মুহূর্তে এই কাজগুলি করলে হবে না কোনও ক্ষতি – News18 Bangla

 qcoom nirob2 ecommerce ecommerce barta

রাতদিন ২৪ ঘন্টাই বাইক ডেলিভারি দিচ্ছে কিউকম

 doren power

ডরিন পাওয়ারের ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad

 wm Islami Andolon Bangladesh

৩ নভেম্বর ঢাকায় ইসলামী আন্দোলনের মহাসমাবেশ

 tjrs 31

Heart disease : এই ভিটামিনের অভাবে হৃদরোগের ঝুঁকি বাড়ে! আপনার ঘাটতি নেই তো? উপসর্গ জানুন

 wm syria1

সিরিয়ায় ইসরাইলি হামলার অভিযোগ, ১১ সেনা নিহত

 Eastern Housing

ইস্টার্ণ হাউজিংয়ের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা

 download 3 4

জেলা আ.লীগ ডা. মুরাদকে থেকে অব্যাহতি

 8 kolsindur pic .2

সাফজয়ী ৮ কলসিন্দুর কন্যাদের ময়মনসিংহেও দুই দিনব্যাপী নানা আয়োজনে সংবর্ধনা দিতে বরণ

 wm tusa Autropas

অটোপাসে বছর শুরু, শেষ পরীক্ষায়