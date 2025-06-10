WTC Final: ‘Australia will come prepared’ – Harbhajan Singh backs Aussies over South Africa | Cricket News

Pat Cummins (Image credit: ICC)

NEW DELHI: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has backed Australia to retain the World Test Championship (WTC) title in the upcoming final against South Africa at Lord’s, citing their superior familiarity with English conditions as a key factor.Led by Pat Cummins, Australia are aiming to become the first team to win the WTC title twice, having secured the mace in 2023 by defeating India at The Oval in the tournament’s second edition.In contrast, South Africa, captained by Temba Bavuma, are set to play their maiden WTC final. The Proteas topped the standings after winning seven of their last eight matches. While this is their first appearance in a red-ball ICC final, they have consistently featured in recent ICC knockout events.“Australia will come prepared. They’ve played a lot of cricket in England – Ashes, the last WTC Final – and that experience will count. They understand these conditions better than South Africa. Plus, they’re a champion side. The difference lies in how you handle pressure during big matches, and Aussies are masters at that. That’s why they’ve won more trophies than anyone else,” Harbhajan said on JioHotstar and Star Sports network.The former spinner also lauded Pat Cummins’ leadership, describing him as a “very special captain” for the Australian side.

“Cummins is one of those leaders who brings everyone together. More importantly, he’s a proven match-winner with great command in the dressing room. When your team respects and rallies behind you, you win more matches. That’s what makes him a very special captain for Australia,” Harbhajan added.Echoing Harbhajan’s sentiments, former India batter and commentator Aakash Chopra also identified Cummins as the “biggest threat” to South Africa.“Pat Cummins is the biggest threat. His leadership, his bowling when there is a partnership, his batting lower down the order – he contributes across departments. He leads from the front and always keeps the opposition under pressure,” Chopra said.