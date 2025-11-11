মঙ্গলবার, ১১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:৩৮ অপরাহ্ন
WTC race heats up: India eye crucial home points as South Africa arrive for two-Test battle | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ১১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
WTC race heats up: India eye crucial home points as South Africa arrive for two-Test battle | Cricket News


Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir (Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: As India prepare to host reigning World Test Championship (WTC) winners South Africa in a high-stakes two-Test series starting November 14 at Eden Gardens, the battle for the top spots in the 2025–27 WTC cycle is set to intensify. With every point crucial in the race to the 2027 final at Lord’s, both teams have plenty to play for.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!India currently sit third on the WTC table with a points percentage of 61.90%, having drawn 2-2 in England and swept West Indies 2-0 at home earlier this year. Shubman Gill (946 runs) and Mohammed Siraj (33 wickets) lead India’s batting and bowling charts respectively this cycle. The upcoming series against South Africa will test India’s mettle against a side that has long been one of their toughest red-ball challengers.

No off days as captain Shubman Gill, coach Gautam Gambhir arrive in Kolkata for Test series

South Africa, meanwhile, are placed fourth with a points percentage of 50% after splitting their only series so far against Pakistan (1-1). The defending champions, led by Tony de Zorzi (175 runs) and Simon Harmer (13 wickets), will look to build momentum early in the cycle as they chase back-to-back WTC final appearances.The series — to be played in Kolkata and Guwahati — also marks the first time since 2019 that South Africa play Tests on Indian soil. The conditions are expected to heavily favour spin, but India’s pace battery, led by Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep, remains equally potent.

Who do you think will win the two-Test series between India and South Africa?

For India, a strong showing against the Proteas will be vital before their gruelling five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia next year. With series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand still to come, early dominance at home could go a long way in sealing a third WTC final berth.Elsewhere in the standings, Australia lead the table with a perfect 100% record after sweeping West Indies, followed by Sri Lanka on 66.67%. England, Pakistan, and Bangladesh trail behind as they gear up for key series later in the cycle.The clash between India and South Africa is more than just another Test contest — it’s a battle between the past and present WTC finalists, each aiming to solidify their place in the upper half of the table.





