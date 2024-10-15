‘Yashasvi Jaiswal is not happy with…’, says Rohit Sharma ahead of first NZ Test | Cricket News

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma. (AFP Photo)

NEW DELHI: India captain Rohit Sharma is not taken aback by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s exceptional performance in Test cricket . The young left-handed batsman’s success is a direct result of his unquenchable thirst for knowledge and his determination to excel at the highest level of the sport.

Since his debut in the middle of 2023, Jaiswal has accumulated an impressive 1217 runs in just 11 Test matches, including three centuries, maintaining an outstanding average of 64.05.Jaiswal’s breakout performance came during the series against England earlier this year, where he amassed a staggering total of over 700 runs across the five Test matches played.

His consistent and high-scoring performances have solidified his position as a rising star in the Indian cricket team, earning him well-deserved recognition and praise from his captain and teammates alike.

“I am not surprised at all because the guy has got real talent. He has got the game to play in all sorts of conditions,” Rohit said in the pre-match press meet in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

“Obviously, very new to international cricket right now, so, very hard to judge. But he has got all the ingredients for success at this level,” he added.

But the early glimpses that Jaiswal showed have left skipper Rohit a pleased man.

“He is somebody who wants to learn the game, learn about batsmanship. When a youngster comes into the team, his mindset is quite critical.

“He always wants to improve, and is not happy with what he has achieved and which is obviously a great start to a young career. We found a great player. Hopefully, he can continue to do what he has done in the last year or so.”

Throughout the history of Indian cricket, numerous exceptional players have lost their way and failed to reach their full potential. Rohit, recognising this pattern, also offered a word of caution to Jaiswal.

“It is just about how he manages himself in the next couple of years. But what he has shown us in this brief period of time, you can bet on him to do wonders for the team.

“He has come through the ranks. Hopefully, what he has been doing, I hope he continues to do that,” he said.

Rohit also mentioned that Jaiswal’s presence in the team provides a unique advantage, considering he is a left-handed batsman.

“He has played a lot of domestic cricket, under-19 cricket. He has succeeded as well, and that is why he is playing for India. It does obviously well for our team as well him being a left-hander, being an aggressive batter,” he added.