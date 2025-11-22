Yashasvi Jaiswal scripts history with unique record; Achieves what no cricketer has ever done | Cricket News

Yashasvi Jaiswal has achieved a rare milestone in Test cricket: in 28 matches, he has played on 28 different grounds. From his debut at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, to his latest outing at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, the left-hander has consistently adapted to different conditions, proving his mettle in away Tests across the West Indies, South Africa, Australia, and England, in addition to home matches in India. Jaiswal announced himself in style with 171 on debut at Windsor Park against the West Indies, and followed it up with another fifty in the same series. His tours of South Africa and Australia further showcased his ability to perform on foreign pitches. His breakthrough at home came in 2024 against England, where he scored two double centuries as India clinched the series 4-1. In addition, he has one Test century in Australia and two in England.
Across 28 Tests, Jaiswal has amassed 2,440 runs at an average of over 50, including seven centuries and 12 fifties. His highest score in the format remains 214.
|Match No.
|Venue
|City
|Country
|Opponent
|1
|Windsor Park
|Roseau
|Dominica
|West Indies
|2
|Queen’s Park Oval
|Port of Spain
|Trinidad and Tobago
|West Indies
|3
|SuperSport Park
|Centurion
|South Africa
|South Africa
|4
|Newlands
|Cape Town
|South Africa
|South Africa
|5
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
|Hyderabad
|India
|England
|6
|Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium
|Visakhapatnam
|India
|England
|7
|Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|Rajkot
|India
|England
|8
|JSCA International Stadium Complex
|Ranchi
|India
|England
|9
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium
|Dharamsala
|India
|England
|10
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|Chennai
|India
|Bangladesh
|11
|Green Park
|Kanpur
|India
|Bangladesh
|12
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium
|Bengaluru
|India
|New Zealand
|13
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|Pune
|India
|New Zealand
|14
|Wankhede Stadium
|Mumbai
|India
|New Zealand
|15
|Perth Stadium
|Perth
|Australia
|Australia
|16
|Adelaide Oval
|Adelaide
|Australia
|Australia
|17
|Brisbane Cricket Ground
|Brisbane
|Australia
|Australia
|18
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Melbourne
|Australia
|Australia
|19
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|Sydney
|Australia
|Australia
|20
|Headingley
|Leeds
|England
|England
|21
|Edgbaston
|Birmingham
|England
|England
|22
|Lord’s
|London
|England
|England
|23
|Old Trafford
|Manchester
|England
|England
|24
|Kennington Oval
|London
|England
|England
|25
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|Delhi
|India
|West Indies
|26
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|Ahmedabad
|India
|West Indies
|27
|Eden Gardens
|Kolkata
|India
|South Africa
|28
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium
|Guwahati
|India
|South Africa
The first Test of India’s current series saw Jaiswal struggle, scoring just 12 and 0, contributing to India’s narrow 30-run defeat. In the second Test, South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first, setting the stage for another challenging encounter.