Yashasvi Jaiswal scripts history with unique record; Achieves what no cricketer has ever done | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
India batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Yashasvi Jaiswal has achieved a rare milestone in Test cricket: in 28 matches, he has played on 28 different grounds. From his debut at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, to his latest outing at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, the left-hander has consistently adapted to different conditions, proving his mettle in away Tests across the West Indies, South Africa, Australia, and England, in addition to home matches in India. Jaiswal announced himself in style with 171 on debut at Windsor Park against the West Indies, and followed it up with another fifty in the same series. His tours of South Africa and Australia further showcased his ability to perform on foreign pitches. His breakthrough at home came in 2024 against England, where he scored two double centuries as India clinched the series 4-1. In addition, he has one Test century in Australia and two in England.

Rishabh Pant press conference: On Shubman Gill injury, India Playing XI, pitch and more

Across 28 Tests, Jaiswal has amassed 2,440 runs at an average of over 50, including seven centuries and 12 fifties. His highest score in the format remains 214.

Match No. Venue City Country Opponent
1 Windsor Park Roseau Dominica West Indies
2 Queen’s Park Oval Port of Spain Trinidad and Tobago West Indies
3 SuperSport Park Centurion South Africa South Africa
4 Newlands Cape Town South Africa South Africa
5 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Hyderabad India England
6 Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium Visakhapatnam India England
7 Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Rajkot India England
8 JSCA International Stadium Complex Ranchi India England
9 Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium Dharamsala India England
10 MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai India Bangladesh
11 Green Park Kanpur India Bangladesh
12 M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru India New Zealand
13 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium Pune India New Zealand
14 Wankhede Stadium Mumbai India New Zealand
15 Perth Stadium Perth Australia Australia
16 Adelaide Oval Adelaide Australia Australia
17 Brisbane Cricket Ground Brisbane Australia Australia
18 Melbourne Cricket Ground Melbourne Australia Australia
19 Sydney Cricket Ground Sydney Australia Australia
20 Headingley Leeds England England
21 Edgbaston Birmingham England England
22 Lord’s London England England
23 Old Trafford Manchester England England
24 Kennington Oval London England England
25 Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi India West Indies
26 Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad India West Indies
27 Eden Gardens Kolkata India South Africa
28 Barsapara Cricket Stadium Guwahati India South Africa

The first Test of India’s current series saw Jaiswal struggle, scoring just 12 and 0, contributing to India’s narrow 30-run defeat. In the second Test, South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first, setting the stage for another challenging encounter.





