Yashasvi Jaiswal: Winning shot was a great feeling as I wanted to finish the game: Yashasvi Jaiswal | Cricket News

শুক্রবার , ১২ মে ২০২৩
Yashasvi Jaiswal: Winning shot was a great feeling as I wanted to finish the game: Yashasvi Jaiswal

1683845300 photo


NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his sublime form on Thursday, smashing a match-winning 98 not out against Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League match at Eden gardens in Kolkata.
Jaiswal, along with skipper Sanju Samson 48 not out off 29 balls, fired with the bat to help RR complete a chase of 150 in just 13.1 overs and with nine wickets in hand.
After the big win, Jaiswal, who scored the fastest fifty in IPL history off 13 balls, said that hitting the winning runs was a great feeling as he always wanted to finish the game.
“The winning shot was a great feeling, I wanted to finish the game and winning the game has been my motto. I’m blessed and grateful, I’m trying my best,” Jaiswal said at the post-match presentation.

“This is always in my mind, to go out there and play well. It was a nice feeling today. It is not like everything I wanted happens, I prepare well and I trust myself. I know the results will come,” Jaiswal said.
Jaiswal added that boosting the Royals’ net run rate was the ‘only thing in our mind’ on way to his unbeaten 47-ball 98.
“I think the run rate was the only thing in our mind, me and Sanju bhai were only talking about finishing the game quickly.”

Before he ended up playing one the best knocks of this IPL, Jaiswal saw his opening partner Jos Buttler getting run out owing to a mix-up, after which the onus was on him to help the team.
“I think it happens in the game, it gives me responsibility to do even better. And Sanju bhai came and said ‘keep playing my game, and not think about that run out’,” player of the match Jaiswal said.

RR are currently placed third in the standings with six wins and as many defeats after 12 games, the thumping win pushing their run rate to a very healthy +0.633.
(With inputs from PTI)





নিরাপত্তাহীনতায় ভুগছেন রাবি শিক্ষক-কর্মকর্তারা— দাবি উপাচার্যের!