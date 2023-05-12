Yashasvi Jaiswal: Winning shot was a great feeling as I wanted to finish the game: Yashasvi Jaiswal | Cricket News

“This is always in my mind, to go out there and play well. It was a nice feeling today. It is not like everything I wanted happens, I prepare well and I trust myself. I know the results will come,” Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal added that boosting the Royals’ net run rate was the ‘only thing in our mind’ on way to his unbeaten 47-ball 98.

“I think the run rate was the only thing in our mind, me and Sanju bhai were only talking about finishing the game quickly.”

Before he ended up playing one the best knocks of this IPL, Jaiswal saw his opening partner Jos Buttler getting run out owing to a mix-up, after which the onus was on him to help the team.

“I think it happens in the game, it gives me responsibility to do even better. And Sanju bhai came and said ‘keep playing my game, and not think about that run out’,” player of the match Jaiswal said.

taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

RR are currently placed third in the standings with six wins and as many defeats after 12 games, the thumping win pushing their run rate to a very healthy +0.633.

(With inputs from PTI)