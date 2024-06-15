শনিবার , ১৫ জুন ২০২৪ | ১লা আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
'Ye to shuru hote hi khatam!': Internet in overdrive after Pakistan's early exit from T20 World Cup | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The United States cricket team on Friday created history as they qualified for the second round of the 2024 T20 World Cup on debut after their last group game against Ireland was washed out in Lauderhill, Florida.
The washout of the USA vs Ireland game meant former champions Pakistan were eliminated.
Rain and wet outfield forced the abandonment even without toss happening as USA advanced to the Super Eight stage from Group A alongside favourites India.
As the USA rejoiced their advancement to the next stage of the cricketing extravaganza, social media went in overdrive, trolling Pakistan for their early exit.

The USA reached the last eight in their debut appearance in the T20 World Cup largely thanks to their shock Super Over win over 2009 champions Pakistan.
The early exit is a bitter disappointment though for Pakistan, who were beaten finalists in the tournament two years ago.
The washout also gave USA an automatic qualification in the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.





