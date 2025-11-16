‘You will remain a Knight Rider forever’: KKR breaks promise as old Andre Russell post surfaces | Cricket News

Andre Russell (Photo by Prakash Singh/Getty Images)

Kolkata Knight Riders’ decision to release Andre Russell ahead of the IPL 2026 auction has triggered a wave of reactions online, especially after an old assurance from the franchise resurfaced on social media. Fans have been quick to point out that the team has gone back on its word after letting go of the Jamaican all-rounder who served KKR for 12 years.

Venky Mysore post

The now-viral moment dates back to 2020 when Russell had publicly expressed his desire to represent KKR until he retired. In a video posted by the franchise on X, Russell said he hoped to play for the Knight Riders for the rest of his career. Responding to that, CEO Venky Mysore famously commented: “No doubt you will remain a Knight Rider until you retire from the game & beyond! #Superman.” With KKR releasing Russell ahead of the mini-auction, fans are pointing to that declaration as a broken promise. Russell, who joined KKR in 2014, became the franchise’s most recognisable match-winner, starring in their title runs in 2014 and 2024. His overall impact — more than 2,500 runs, over 120 wickets, a strike rate touching 175, landmark feats like becoming the fastest to 200 IPL sixes, and 16 Player-of-the-Match awards — cemented him as one of the greatest players in Knight Riders history. Yet the franchise opted to move on, freeing up INR 12 crore by releasing him, along with several others including Venkatesh Iyer and Quinton de Kock, as part of a massive squad overhaul that leaves KKR with a hefty INR 64.3 crore purse for the auction. Age, fitness concerns and the high salary bracket played key roles in the decision, with reports indicating that KKR even explored trade options but found no takers at his existing price. Russell, now 37 and retired from international cricket, still remains a potential buy-back option, but that has not stopped fans from calling out the franchise for contradicting Mysore’s statement from four years ago.