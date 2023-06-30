Young off-spinner Shreyanka Patil first Indian to play in Women’s Caribbean Premier League | Cricket News







NEW DELHI: Young off-spinner Shreyanka Patil has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Indian woman to secure a spot in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League ( WCPL ). The Guyana Amazon Warriors have signed her for the league, which is scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 10.

This opportunity for Shreyanka is particularly noteworthy as she has yet to make her senior international debut for India. Her exceptional performances in the Women’s Premier League for RCB have garnered attention and earned her this contract to play in an overseas league.

The BCCI has allowed Indian women cricketers to participate in foreign leagues, and several top players like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemima Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, and Richa Ghosh have previously showcased their skills in leagues such as the WBBL in Australia and The Hundred in England.

She was recently named player of the tournament at the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup in Hong Kong where she took nine wickets in two completed games for India A.

The 2023 season of WCPL will see an expanded schedule with seven matches to be played in 11 days.

The three teams competing in the 2023 season will be the Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors and the Trinbago Knight Riders. The star-studded squads feature the best players from across the Caribbean, including Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor .

There will also be overseas players from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Ireland and India with some of the best international cricketers appearing in an expanded WCPL.

New Zealanders Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates and Fran Jonas will be playing at the 2023 WCPL. They will be joined by Australians Laura Harris and Amanda-Jade Wellington. South Africans Dane van Niekerk, Mignon de Preez and Shabnim Ismail will also be at the 2023 event.

