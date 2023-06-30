শুক্রবার , ৩০ জুন ২০২৩ | ১৭ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Young off-spinner Shreyanka Patil first Indian to play in Women’s Caribbean Premier League | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ৩০, ২০২৩ ১১:১৭ অপরাহ্ণ
1688145425 photo



msid 101402366,imgsize 67722

NEW DELHI: Young off-spinner Shreyanka Patil has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Indian woman to secure a spot in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL). The Guyana Amazon Warriors have signed her for the league, which is scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 10.
This opportunity for Shreyanka is particularly noteworthy as she has yet to make her senior international debut for India. Her exceptional performances in the Women’s Premier League for RCB have garnered attention and earned her this contract to play in an overseas league.
The BCCI has allowed Indian women cricketers to participate in foreign leagues, and several top players like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemima Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, and Richa Ghosh have previously showcased their skills in leagues such as the WBBL in Australia and The Hundred in England.
She was recently named player of the tournament at the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup in Hong Kong where she took nine wickets in two completed games for India A.
The 2023 season of WCPL will see an expanded schedule with seven matches to be played in 11 days.
The three teams competing in the 2023 season will be the Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors and the Trinbago Knight Riders. The star-studded squads feature the best players from across the Caribbean, including Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor.
There will also be overseas players from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Ireland and India with some of the best international cricketers appearing in an expanded WCPL.
New Zealanders Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates and Fran Jonas will be playing at the 2023 WCPL. They will be joined by Australians Laura Harris and Amanda-Jade Wellington. South Africans Dane van Niekerk, Mignon de Preez and Shabnim Ismail will also be at the 2023 event.
(With PTI Inputs)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ctg01
ঈদের দ্বিতীয় দিনে ভিড় ফয়স’লেক-চিড়িয়াখানায়
বাংলাদেশ
1688145425 photo
Young off-spinner Shreyanka Patil first Indian to play in Women’s Caribbean Premier League | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
close up of cherry tomatoes growing in a garden royalty free image 543586990 1531260958 1
Tomato Preservation: দাম কমের সময় বেশি করে কিনে নিন, এই উপায়ে ১ বছর সংরক্ষণ করুন টমেটো
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
news wrap june 30
Ram Charan-Upasana Name Daughter; Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma’s Lust Stories 2 Sex Scene Goes Viral
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 rubbermark 1903 kc 101h

নগদ লভ্যাংশ পাঠিয়েছে ইস্টার্ন ইন্স্যুরেন্স

 1

তুরাগতীরে বিশ্ব ইজতেমা(২০২৩) প্রস্তুতি শেষে মুসল্লিদের ভীড়  

 acme prestiside

একমি পেস্টিসাইডসের আবেদন শুরু ১২ অক্টোবর – Corporate Sangbad

 wm CTG Eid Jamat Preparation 02 05 2022 3

জমিয়াতুল ফালাহ’র খোলা মাঠে ফিরছে ইদ জামাত, নিরাপত্তা জোরদার

 wm ukraine5h

ইউক্রেনের যুদ্ধ থামাতে চীনের সহায়তা চায় অস্ট্রেলিয়া

 wm Feature Daibatis

ডায়াবেটিস রোগীর ডায়েট

 1622721028 cii

CII Produces Short Films to Raise Public Awareness on Mask Usage During Pandemic

 1629666749 photo

Returning hero Lukaku sets Chelsea on way to 2-0 win at Arsenal | Football News

 pubali bank2

পূবালী ব্যাংকের ৫০০ কোটি টাকার বন্ড অনুমোদন – Corporate Sangbad

 1673060485 photo

DDCA Mess: Delhi head coach Abhay Sharma might be shown the door | Cricket News