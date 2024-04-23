Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘We didn’t retain him because…’: Mike Hesson reveals the reason behind Yuzvendra Chahal’s departure from RCB | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru director of cricket, Mike Hesson , shed light on the decision not to retain Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of the IPL 2022 season auction, as Chahal achieved a historic milestone of 200 wickets in the IPL during the ongoing season.Hesson, who helmed the franchise’s cricketing affairs from 2019 to 2023, disclosed the rationale behind Chahal’s departure during an interview on JioCinema.He explained that not retaining Chahal allowed RCB additional financial flexibility, aiming to secure both Chahal and pacer Harshal Patel in the auction.IPL 2024: POINTS TABLE “We didn’t retain Chahal because retaining just three players gave the team an extra four crore rupees to spend, through which we aimed to buy back both Chahal and Harshal Patel,” Hesson revealed.However, RCB’s plans encountered a twist during the auction when Chahal’s name emerged late, coinciding with their pursuit of Sri Lankan spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga to bolster their squad.

RCB prioritized Hasaranga when his name appeared earlier in the auction, inadvertently missing out on Chahal, whose name surfaced later.

“Yuzi (Chahal) is one I will be frustrated with until I have finished my career and probably beyond. He is an outstanding bowler,” expressed Hesson.

In 153 IPL matches, Chahal has scalped 200 wickets at an impressive average of 21.60, including six four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul. His historic milestone came during the IPL clash against the Mumbai Indians at Sawai Man Singh Stadium when he dismissed Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammed Nabi to claim his 200th wicket, the first bowler to achieve the milestone.

Chahal’s journey in the IPL saw stints with the Mumbai Indians (2011-13) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2014-2021) before joining the Rajasthan Royals in 2022. While he had a brief stint with MI and a prolific spell with RCB, Chahal continues to excel in his new role with the Rajasthan Royals, having claimed 61 wickets in 39 matches for the franchise.

(With inputs from ANI)