মঙ্গলবার , ২৩ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ১০ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘We didn’t retain him because…’: Mike Hesson reveals the reason behind Yuzvendra Chahal’s departure from RCB | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২৩, ২০২৪ ৩:২৮ অপরাহ্ণ
1713864487 photo



msid 109528087,imgsize 54786

NEW DELHI: Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru director of cricket, Mike Hesson, shed light on the decision not to retain Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of the IPL 2022 season auction, as Chahal achieved a historic milestone of 200 wickets in the IPL during the ongoing season.
Hesson, who helmed the franchise’s cricketing affairs from 2019 to 2023, disclosed the rationale behind Chahal’s departure during an interview on JioCinema.
He explained that not retaining Chahal allowed RCB additional financial flexibility, aiming to secure both Chahal and pacer Harshal Patel in the auction.
IPL 2024: POINTS TABLE | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP
“We didn’t retain Chahal because retaining just three players gave the team an extra four crore rupees to spend, through which we aimed to buy back both Chahal and Harshal Patel,” Hesson revealed.
However, RCB’s plans encountered a twist during the auction when Chahal’s name emerged late, coinciding with their pursuit of Sri Lankan spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga to bolster their squad.

RCB prioritized Hasaranga when his name appeared earlier in the auction, inadvertently missing out on Chahal, whose name surfaced later.

“Yuzi (Chahal) is one I will be frustrated with until I have finished my career and probably beyond. He is an outstanding bowler,” expressed Hesson.
In 153 IPL matches, Chahal has scalped 200 wickets at an impressive average of 21.60, including six four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul. His historic milestone came during the IPL clash against the Mumbai Indians at Sawai Man Singh Stadium when he dismissed Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammed Nabi to claim his 200th wicket, the first bowler to achieve the milestone.
Chahal’s journey in the IPL saw stints with the Mumbai Indians (2011-13) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2014-2021) before joining the Rajasthan Royals in 2022. While he had a brief stint with MI and a prolific spell with RCB, Chahal continues to excel in his new role with the Rajasthan Royals, having claimed 61 wickets in 39 matches for the franchise.

(With inputs from ANI)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ctg 3 2
চট্টগ্রামে বেসরকারি প্রতিষ্ঠানে চিকিৎসা বন্ধ, ভোগান্তিতে রোগীরা
বাংলাদেশ
1713864487 photo
Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘We didn’t retain him because…’: Mike Hesson reveals the reason behind Yuzvendra Chahal’s departure from RCB | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
srk mohanlal 2024 04 299f8fa57a4d58e5f3e1871d1af5eb04
Shah Rukh Khan REACTS To Mohanlal Dancing On Zinda Banda, Says ‘Wish I Had Done It Half…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240422 WA0026 1
কুবি শিক্ষক সমিতির সাত দাবি বাস্তবায়নে ছয় সদস্যের কমিটি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
sangeeta bijlani and jackie shroff

Jackie Shroff, Sangeeta Bijlani to Replace Shilpa Shetty for Independence Day Episode

 IMG 20240422 WA0026 1

কুবি শিক্ষক সমিতির সাত দাবি বাস্তবায়নে ছয় সদস্যের কমিটি

 studio project 6 27 162998450616x9 12

স্ক্রিনশট হয়ে উঠুক পেশাদারিত্বে ভরপুর, iPhone 13 দিচ্ছে সুযোগ ! কী ভাবে? দেখে নিন এক নজরে

 wm Joe Biden and Xi Jinping 13

ভার্চুয়ালি বৈঠক করবেন বাইডেন ও শি জিন পিং

 wm tsc duss ok weerrtt

ছাত্র অধিকারের নেতাকর্মীদের ওপর ছাত্রলীগের হামলার অভিযোগ

 wm Law minister 1

যা কিছু হবে সংবিধানের মধ্যে থেকেই হবে: আইনমন্ত্রী

 wm Obaidul Kader

বিএনপি যত ষড়যন্ত্রই করুক আমরা সতর্ক থাকব: ওবায়দুল কাদের

 fotojet 2023 11 08t214454.377 2023 11 d7f89666dfd672b3e582eb127c370ee7

Pippa Screening: Neelima Azeem, Mira Rajput Cheer For Ishaan Khatter, Mahesh Bhatt Joins Soni Razdan; Photos

 un

International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism 2021: History and Significance

 wm du1 750x563 1

হিজাব নিয়ে ‘মিথ্যা রটনা’র প্রতিবাদ জানিয়েছেন ঢাবির ২৭ শিক্ষক