শুক্রবার, ২১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:০৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
PM Modi Sends Wishes To Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Ahead Of Their Wedding: ‘May Both These Teams Win’ | Bollywood News Gautam Gambhir under fire: ‘Were we wasting time with Karun Nair or Sai Sudharsan?’ – Ex-India cricketer questions | Cricket News Divya Khossla Confronts Mukesh Bhatt On Call After ‘Publicity’ Comment: ‘Kya Bola Mere Against?’ | Bollywood News Zimbabwe crush Sri Lanka by 67 runs as Sikandar Raza, Brad Evans lead historic T20I win | Cricket News Neha Sharma Turns 38: Her Fitness, Diet, Beauty Secrets And Most Glam Looks Revealed | Movies News ‘Not even allowed to fail’: Former cricketer questions Sarfaraz Khan’s omission from Indian Test team | Cricket News IND vs SA: ‘Skip the IPL’ – Former India cricketer advises Shubman Gill to take a break | Cricket News Owner of IPL franchise, which never won trophy, says ‘we don’t need the auction’ | Cricket News কালিয়াকৈরে তারেক রহমানের ৩১ দফা বাস্তবায়নে কৃষক দলের লিফলেট বিতরণ কৃষকদের উৎপাদিত পণ্যের ন্যায্য মূল্যের ব্যবস্থা করা হবে বাচ্চু মোল্লা
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Zimbabwe crush Sri Lanka by 67 runs as Sikandar Raza, Brad Evans lead historic T20I win | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৬ সময় দেখুন
Zimbabwe crush Sri Lanka by 67 runs as Sikandar Raza, Brad Evans lead historic T20I win | Cricket News


Sri Lanka bundled out for 95 as Zimbabwe beat them by 67 runs (X-cricbuzz)

Zimbabwe achieved their largest Twenty20 victory over Sri Lanka, winning by 67 runs in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on Thursday, led by Captain Sikandar Raza’s 47 runs and Brad Evans’ exceptional bowling performance of 3-9, as Sri Lanka was bowled out for 95 runs while chasing Zimbabwe’s total of 162-8.Zimbabwe’s innings was anchored by Brian Bennett’s 49 runs and Raza’s quick-fire 47 off 32 balls after being sent in to bat first. The pair formed a crucial 61-run partnership that set the foundation for Zimbabwe’s competitive total.

India cricketers spotted chilling Hobart ahead of T20I vs Australia

“You want to be there when the chips are down and be prepared to do the dirty work for the team,” Raza said. “If I’m trying, I feel my team is going to try.”Zimbabwe’s bowlers dominated the match with all six bowlers claiming wickets. Evans stood out with his impressive figures of 3-9, while the team managed to restrict Sri Lanka to their lowest total in the series.Sri Lanka’s batting collapse began early with the dismissals of Pathum Nissanka for a duck and Kusal Perera during the powerplay, leaving them struggling at 25-2. Captain Dasun Shanaka‘s 34 runs was one of only two double-digit scores in the innings.“The intent was not there from the beginning,” said Shanaka, who took over captaincy after Charith Asalanka’s illness-related departure. “We cannot accept this with the players and experience we’ve got.”Zimbabwe’s strong performance followed their spirited showing in their opening loss to Pakistan, where Bennett and Raza had also impressed with the bat.The match witnessed a spectacular catch by Shanaka to dismiss Raza at wide long-off, though Zimbabwe managed to score 46 runs in the final five overs.The tri-series continues with Sri Lanka facing Pakistan on Saturday, with Sri Lanka looking to bounce back from their recent struggles, including a 3-0 ODI series loss to Pakistan.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Gautam Gambhir under fire: ‘Were we wasting time with Karun Nair or Sai Sudharsan?’ – Ex-India cricketer questions | Cricket News

Gautam Gambhir under fire: ‘Were we wasting time with Karun Nair or Sai Sudharsan?’ – Ex-India cricketer questions | Cricket News

IND vs SA: ‘Skip the IPL’ – Former India cricketer advises Shubman Gill to take a break | Cricket News

IND vs SA: ‘Skip the IPL’ – Former India cricketer advises Shubman Gill to take a break | Cricket News

‘Not even allowed to fail’: Former cricketer questions Sarfaraz Khan’s omission from Indian Test team | Cricket News

‘Not even allowed to fail’: Former cricketer questions Sarfaraz Khan’s omission from Indian Test team | Cricket News

Owner of IPL franchise, which never won trophy, says ‘we don’t need the auction’ | Cricket News

Owner of IPL franchise, which never won trophy, says ‘we don’t need the auction’ | Cricket News

‘In good company’: Rishabh Pant sends message ahead of crucial Guwahati Test, shares pictures with Team India teammates | Cricket News

‘In good company’: Rishabh Pant sends message ahead of crucial Guwahati Test, shares pictures with Team India teammates | Cricket News

‘Hopefully, we can keep him quiet’: Steve Smith names biggest Ashes threat for Australia | Cricket News

‘Hopefully, we can keep him quiet’: Steve Smith names biggest Ashes threat for Australia | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST