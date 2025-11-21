Zimbabwe crush Sri Lanka by 67 runs as Sikandar Raza, Brad Evans lead historic T20I win | Cricket News

Sri Lanka bundled out for 95 as Zimbabwe beat them by 67 runs (X-cricbuzz)

Zimbabwe achieved their largest Twenty20 victory over Sri Lanka, winning by 67 runs in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on Thursday, led by Captain Sikandar Raza’s 47 runs and Brad Evans’ exceptional bowling performance of 3-9, as Sri Lanka was bowled out for 95 runs while chasing Zimbabwe’s total of 162-8.Zimbabwe’s innings was anchored by Brian Bennett’s 49 runs and Raza’s quick-fire 47 off 32 balls after being sent in to bat first. The pair formed a crucial 61-run partnership that set the foundation for Zimbabwe’s competitive total.

“You want to be there when the chips are down and be prepared to do the dirty work for the team,” Raza said. “If I’m trying, I feel my team is going to try.”Zimbabwe’s bowlers dominated the match with all six bowlers claiming wickets. Evans stood out with his impressive figures of 3-9, while the team managed to restrict Sri Lanka to their lowest total in the series.Sri Lanka’s batting collapse began early with the dismissals of Pathum Nissanka for a duck and Kusal Perera during the powerplay, leaving them struggling at 25-2. Captain Dasun Shanaka ‘s 34 runs was one of only two double-digit scores in the innings.“The intent was not there from the beginning,” said Shanaka, who took over captaincy after Charith Asalanka’s illness-related departure. “We cannot accept this with the players and experience we’ve got.”Zimbabwe’s strong performance followed their spirited showing in their opening loss to Pakistan, where Bennett and Raza had also impressed with the bat.The match witnessed a spectacular catch by Shanaka to dismiss Raza at wide long-off, though Zimbabwe managed to score 46 runs in the final five overs.The tri-series continues with Sri Lanka facing Pakistan on Saturday, with Sri Lanka looking to bounce back from their recent struggles, including a 3-0 ODI series loss to Pakistan.