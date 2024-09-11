When Virat Kohli smashed Sachin Tendulkar’s record to power India to their biggest ODI victory against Pakistan | Cricket News

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250; google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;







NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli has been steadily closing in on several records held by Sachin Tendulkar, and he has already surpassed some of them.

While Kohli may not have broken every one of Tendulkar’s records yet, he has set new benchmarks and is widely seen as a player who could challenge some of Tendulkar’s major milestones in cricket.

On September 11, 2023, Kohli broke another of Tendulkar’s record to power India to their biggest ODI victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup encounter at Colombo (RPS).

Kohli (122*) and KL Rahul (111*) secured a resounding 228-run victory with a formidable partnership of 233 runs, propelling India to a mammoth 356/2.

In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for a mere 128 runs in the 50-over contest.

This monumental win marked India’s most significant triumph over Pakistan in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

During the match, Kohli completed 13,000 ODI runs achieving the milestone in 267 innings. Tendulkar had got to the mark in 321 innings.

Kohli remained unbeaten in his 47th ODI century that was his 77th international hundred.

Chasing a gigantic 357, Pakistan’s batsmen struggled to find their rhythm and managed to score only 128 runs, with Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf sidelined due to injuries.

India’s Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav delivered an outstanding performance, taking five wickets for just 25 runs.

The match was played over two days starting on September 10 and the reserve day was used due to rain.

Kohli has had a remarkable record against Pakistan across formats, especially in high-pressure matches like those in the ICC tournaments. His performances have often been pivotal in securing victories for India.

India-Pakistan matches are some of the most anticipated in world cricket, and Kohli has been a central figure in these contests over the last decade. His aggressive yet composed demeanor, combined with his outstanding record, has made him one of the most feared opponents for Pakistan.

Kohli’s performances against Pakistan have solidified his reputation as one of the greatest modern-day cricketers. Kohli has been at the forefront of India’s success in this fierce rivalry. His ability to perform under pressure and his consistent dominance make him one of Pakistan’s toughest adversaries on the field.









Source link