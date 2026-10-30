‘I was very happy’: Smriti Mandhana reveals MS Dhoni’s special WhatsApp message after World Cup win | Cricket News

Former cricketer MS Dhoni along with Women’s Cricket team captain Smriti Mandhana (PTI)

Smriti Mandhana has revealed that former India captain MS Dhoni personally congratulated her after the Indian women’s team lifted their maiden ODI World Cup title in November 2025.Speaking at an event featuring Dhoni, Mandhana recalled receiving a WhatsApp message from the legendary cricketer following India’s historic triumph. She admitted that the gesture made her particularly happy, knowing that Dhoni is not someone who uses his phone frequently.“He actually did send me a message after the World Cup win. I know he does not use his phone a lot. I was very happy that he used WhatsApp to congratulate all of us,” Mandhana said.Host Harsha Bhogle then asked Mandhana whether she had saved Dhoni’s number.“I did have his number,” she replied.Dhoni, meanwhile, offered an interesting explanation for choosing Mandhana as the recipient of his message. He revealed that she was the only member of the Indian women’s team whose contact number he had saved.“I did not know anyone else’s (number) from the team. I wanted the message to go through. We had just shot (a commercial) before that. I thought, ‘Let me send a message to Smriti’ and I mentioned, ‘Please wish everyone who is part of the team,” Dhoni said.India created history on November 2, 2025, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in Navi Mumbai to win their first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup. The triumph ended the team’s long wait for an ICC title.Batting first in the final, India posted 298/7, with Shafali Verma leading the charge with 87 runs and Deepti Sharma contributing 58. Deepti then delivered with the ball, taking five wickets as South Africa were dismissed for 246 despite a century from Laura Wolvaardt.