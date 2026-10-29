বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৯ অক্টোবর ২০২৬, ০২:৩০ অপরাহ্ন
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Josh Inglis, Alex Carey put Australia in control of third Test against South Africa | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৯ অক্টোবর, ২০২৬
  • ৫৮ সময় দেখুন
Josh Inglis, Alex Carey put Australia in control of third Test against South Africa | Cricket News


Australia’s Josh Inglis, left, congratulated by Australia’s Alex Carey after his fifty (AP Photo)

Josh Inglis and Alex Carey stitched together an unbeaten fifth-wicket partnership of 145 runs to put Australia in command of the deciding third Test against South Africa, taking the visitors to 330/4 at stumps on Day 2.Inglis remained unbeaten on 85 off with nine fours and two sixes, while Carey scored 51 not out as Australia edged past South Africa’s first-innings total of 329 in the final over of the day.Playing his first Test since December, Inglis led Australia’s recovery in a dominant final session, during which the visitors added 139 runs without losing a wicket. Carey, meanwhile, registered his first half-century in 12 Test innings. The pair also recorded Australia’s first century-plus fifth-wicket stand against South Africa since 2014.Earlier, Matt Renshaw scored 74 and Cameron Green contributed 65 to strengthen Australia’s reply after a promising opening stand between Renshaw and Travis Head.The pair added runs comfortably before off-spinner Simon Harmer struck twice in the same over. Head was bowled for 41 after chopping the ball onto his stumps, while Marnus Labuschagne fell for a five-ball duck after edging to slip.Renshaw and Green then combined for a 126-run third-wicket partnership, taking Australia to 148/2 before lunch and continuing their stand into the afternoon session. Both batters brought up their half-centuries, with Green particularly aggressive against Kagiso Rabada.However, Marco Jansen swung the momentum back South Africa’s way by dismissing both set batters within two overs. Renshaw was caught behind after attempting to attack a short delivery, with the decision confirmed by DRS. The wicket was Jansen’s 100th in Test cricket. Green followed soon after, edging to slip.South Africa appeared to have regained control heading into the final session, but Inglis and Carey ensured Australia finished the day firmly on top.The three-match series is level at 1-1. Australia won the opening Test in Durban by 214 runs, while South Africa bounced back with an innings-and-31-run victory in Gqeberha. The third and final Test in Cape Town remains finely poised, with Australia holding the advantage after a strong batting display.



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