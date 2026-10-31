Nemesis No. 1! Mitchell Santner scripts history, enters record books against India | Cricket News

New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner (AP)

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner etched his name in the record books during the fourth T20I against India in Auckland on Friday, becoming the leading wicket-taker against India in the shortest format.Santner achieved the landmark after dismissing Nitish Kumar Reddy, taking his tally to 32 wickets in 31 T20Is against India. He surpassed compatriot Ish Sodhi, who has claimed 30 wickets, to move to the top of the list.Most T20I wickets vs India

31 Mitchell Santner

30 Ish Sodhi

24 Chris Jordan

22 Jofra Archer/Adil Rashid

Santner’s latest scalp also marked another milestone in his T20I career as he became only the third New Zealand player to reach 150 wickets in the format. He now has 151 wickets from 142 matches at an average of 23.09, including four four-wicket hauls and best figures of 4/11.Mitchell Santner’s tally against India includes two four-wicket hauls, with his best figures being 4/11. Australia’s Chris Jordan follows with 24 wickets, while England’s Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid have 22 wickets each.Santner returned figures of 2/24 in the fourth T20I, also dismissing Axar Patel, as New Zealand registered their first victory of the five-match series with an emphatic 87-run win. His nine wickets in the ongoing series have come at an average of 11.22.Glenn Phillips’ blistering 107 off 49 balls and Michael Bracewell’s 65 off 25 powered New Zealand to 259/7, the highest T20I total against India. Jacob Duffy then claimed four wickets as India were restricted to 172/9, leaving the visitors with a 3-1 series lead ahead of the final match.