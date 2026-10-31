শনিবার, ৩১ অক্টোবর ২০২৬, ১২:০৭ অপরাহ্ন
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CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke Attends Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert After ‘I’m An Artist’ Row: ‘Chota Bhai Samajh Ke Mitti Pao’ | Bollywood News Nemesis No. 1! Mitchell Santner scripts history, enters record books against India | Cricket News গণভোটের রায় বাস্তবায়নসহ ৭ দফা দাবিতে ঢাকা-খুলনা-কুষ্টিয়া লংমার্চ শনিবার চুয়েট কর্মকর্তা সমিতির সভাপতির বিরুদ্ধে দুর্ব্যবহার ও প্রভাব বিস্তারের অভিযোগ হাম ও হামের উপসর্গে ৩০ দিনে ১৪৩ শিশুর মৃত্যু Youth-led Innovation Lab-এ ইপসার সাফল্য, জাতীয় পর্যায়ে যাচ্ছে TeaCycle ও Econova দৈনিক পূর্বকোণের সাংবাদিক পরিচয়ে বেপরোয়া চাঁদাবাজি চাকরি দেওয়ার নামে টাকা নিয়ে প্রতারণার রাকসু নির্বাচন: মেয়াদ শেষ, দ্রুত নির্বাচনের দাবি ছাত্রনেতাদের কালিয়াকৈরে ঢাকা টাংগাইল মহাসড়কের উপরে ময়লার ভাগার সাধারণ পথচারীর চরম জনদুর্ভোগ হরমুজ প্রণালিতে মাইন বিস্ফোরণে তেলবাহী ৪ জাহাজে আগুন
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Nemesis No. 1! Mitchell Santner scripts history, enters record books against India | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৩১ অক্টোবর, ২০২৬
  • ৪৬ সময় দেখুন
Nemesis No. 1! Mitchell Santner scripts history, enters record books against India | Cricket News


New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner (AP)

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner etched his name in the record books during the fourth T20I against India in Auckland on Friday, becoming the leading wicket-taker against India in the shortest format.Santner achieved the landmark after dismissing Nitish Kumar Reddy, taking his tally to 32 wickets in 31 T20Is against India. He surpassed compatriot Ish Sodhi, who has claimed 30 wickets, to move to the top of the list.Most T20I wickets vs India

  • 31 Mitchell Santner
  • 30 Ish Sodhi
  • 24 Chris Jordan
  • 22 Jofra Archer/Adil Rashid

Santner’s latest scalp also marked another milestone in his T20I career as he became only the third New Zealand player to reach 150 wickets in the format. He now has 151 wickets from 142 matches at an average of 23.09, including four four-wicket hauls and best figures of 4/11.Mitchell Santner’s tally against India includes two four-wicket hauls, with his best figures being 4/11. Australia’s Chris Jordan follows with 24 wickets, while England’s Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid have 22 wickets each.Santner returned figures of 2/24 in the fourth T20I, also dismissing Axar Patel, as New Zealand registered their first victory of the five-match series with an emphatic 87-run win. His nine wickets in the ongoing series have come at an average of 11.22.Glenn Phillips’ blistering 107 off 49 balls and Michael Bracewell’s 65 off 25 powered New Zealand to 259/7, the highest T20I total against India. Jacob Duffy then claimed four wickets as India were restricted to 172/9, leaving the visitors with a 3-1 series lead ahead of the final match.



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